The “spring fling” of record-breaking 50s is a thing of the past as much colder air has settled into the area.

The storm that brought rain to the area over the Christmas holiday, continues to slowly churn over the central plains keeping the clouds and cooler weather overhead for today. High temperatures are expected to generally be in the mid-30s which is still almost 10° above average for late December.

The wind will be fairly light going calm later this evening.