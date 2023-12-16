Cloudy, dreary weekend continues

We will be staying cloudy the majority of the rest of the weekend. Some light rain is still possible through Saturday afternoon, but becomes less likely during the evening or overnight. Although, expect fog overnight and Sunday morning. Clouds do stick around on Sunday, and highs take a step back into the upper-30s and low-40s. We do get some clearing later Sunday, but don’t go in expecting a ton.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, a rain/snow mix becomes possible. It will not be much; roads will still be in decent shape. If they occur, which there is still only about a 40 percent chance at best, a couple slick spots will pop up with how cold it will be on Monday.

By the end of next week, we are back in the 40s again. A larger scale system is looking to potentially move through on Christmas, but a White Christmas is looking unlikely for now.