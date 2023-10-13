Cloudy, cool weekend

The storm system that is bringing rain and gusty winds to the area will finally push east away from the ABC 6 Weather First area, however clouds and cool temperatures will remain.

Rain showers will slowly taper off Saturday morning with skies remaining mainly cloudy. Winds will still be elevated with gusts of 20-25 mph at times before they start to subside by evening.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with sunshine in between here and there.

High temperatures will generally be in the low-to-mid 50s which is below-normal for this time of the year.