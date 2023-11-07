Cloudy, cool Tuesday with small rain chance

Clouds will overtake our sky on Tuesday leading to a cool, but typical early November day.

High temperatures will be close to average with upper 40s to lower 50s from southern Minnesota into northern Iowa.

A system will approach the area, however with a lot of dry air in place and moisture limited, some sprinkles are possible during the morning and early afternoon.

A better chance for any measurable rain will arrive Tuesday evening after around 9:00 p.m. Spotty, light showers will be possible overnight into the day on Wednesday.

Rain amounts will be very light with most receiving around 0.10″ or less.