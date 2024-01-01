Cloudy, chilly New Year’s Day

Unfortunately, despite it being a new year, Mother Nature will not provide any sunshine as pesky clouds will keep the sky overcast with chilly temperatures for the first day of 2024.

A blanket of thick low-level clouds will be slow to erode today, which isn’t that uncommon this time of year. A few scattered flurries are even possible.

The clouds will keep temperatures cool with highs expected to be in the 20s to low 30s.

Clouds will begin to break later this evening with the sky becoming at least partly cloudy overnight before clouds returns for Tuesday as a system passes through the upper Midwest.