Cloudy, chilly Friday

A rather gloomy day is expected as the week comes to a close.

Clouds will be overhead for a majority of the day and with a light northwest wind and chilly air from Canada having drifted south into the area, it will be a cold and dreary day.

High temperatures will only manage the upper 30s to mid 40s which is below average for early November.

The cooldown will carry over into the weekend, but will be brief as mild air will quickly be back on the move and in the area on Sunday.