The week will end on a cloudy note with temperatures near average.

Clouds will drift in across the area from a storm system moving across parts of Iowa and Illinois. Precipitation is not expected and will stay south of the ABC 6 Weather First area.

The clouds combined with a cool airmass overhead will limit high temperatures into the mid-to-upper 30s which is near average for the first of December.

The wind will be light out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.