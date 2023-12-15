Cloudy and still mild Friday

Clouds will continue to move in on Friday as a sign of moisture arriving ahead of an approaching storm system that will bring rain to the area to kick off the weekend.

Despite the clouds and pockets of sunshine here and there, temperatures will remain fairly mild for mid-December with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Most of the day will be dry with rain developing sometime after 6:00 p.m. and becoming more steady overnight into Saturday. A mix of snow is possible further west of I-35.