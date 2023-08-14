Clouds & Showers Keep It Cool Today

Shower chances will be on & off for us today, with the better opportunity throughout the morning. Umbrellas and the light coat won’t be a bad idea all day. Highs are going to be well below-average, only the middle 60s, thanks to the clouds, rain, & light north wind.

Rain wraps up by the evening, with clouds clearing out overnight. This will likely set-up a few areas of fog by Tuesday morning, making for another slow-go into work. The rest of Tuesday is trending sunny, and comfortable, in the upper 70s.

Overall, the week ahead remains pretty uneventful, aside from our next storm chance arriving later Wednesday evening/night. A few storms with that cold front could be strong, possibly even severe, with damaging wind & large hail the main concerns. All of which clear by daybreak on Wednesday, with a sunny rest of the week expected.

Highs are improving to the mid-80s Wednesday, with a brief cool-down behind that front for Thursday to the upper 70s. Look for more warmth, middle to upper 80s possibly, over the upcoming weekend.