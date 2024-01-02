Clouds, scattered flurries Tuesday night into Wednesday
Clouds will move back in for Tuesday with the chance of scattered flurries Tuesday night and Wednesday behind a passing cold front.
A cold front will slide through Tuesday night with colder air surging in from Canada. It’ll kick off some scattered flurries which will continue into Wednesday as colder air squeezes out the remaining moisture.
High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 30s with upper 20s expected on Wednesday under a mainly cloudy sky.