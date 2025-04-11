Clouds remain stubborn much of Friday, but temperatures warm into the weekend

We’ll wrap up the week with clouds holding tight much of Friday. However, there will be a gradual decrease in cloud cover through Friday afternoon, so it will at least be a bit brighter toward the end of daylight hours.

Temperatures will be a bit milder Friday with highs in the mid-50s. This weekend will be even warmer as a south wind bumps highs into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Occasional showers are possible Sunday but it’s not going to rain the entire day. There will be plenty of time to take advantage of the spring warmth outdoors.