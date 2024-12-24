Clouds persist through Christmas with mild temperatures; rain likely to end the week

Clouds will likely persist through Christmas Day leading to a dreary stretch of weather before the next storm system arrives on Friday bringing rain to the area.

Christmas Eve day will see areas of fog around during the morning with clouds remaining overhead through the day. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 30s for highs.

Clouds remain overhead into Christmas Eve night and some areas may see some fog once again, and it could become dense in spots so Rudolph’s bright red nose will come in handy in leading Santa’s sleigh. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s.

Christmas Day will likely start with some areas of fog while clouds stick around through the day and temperatures climb back into the lower 30s for highs.

Rinse and repeat for Thursday with the clouds and possible fog in the morning. Temperatures will be a touch warmer with highs expecting to be in mid-to-upper 30s.

A storm system will approach late Thursday night leading to the chance of rain. The system will get closer on Friday with rain likely. The system will pass through, but still close enough that some rain showers will likely persist into Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to push into the lower 40s on Friday and Saturday before falling back to near 40° on Sunday and then cooling back into the 30s and eventually the 20s heading into the new year.