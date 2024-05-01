Clouds moving in, rain not long after

Wednesday has been a nice change of pace from all the storms we had Tuesday night. After a sunny day outside of some fair weather clouds, more clouds will move in this evening and overnight. By the Monday morning commute, our next round of rain is here. Some places, like in northern Iowa, may even get rain as early as Wednesday evening. The later you head into work Thursday morning, the more likely you are to be driving in rain.

There are two rounds of showers and storms on Thursday: one in the morning and the other during the afternoon. The afternoon storms could potentially be strong with wind and hail being “threats”, but odds for severe weather are lower than what they were Tuesday night.

On Friday, it’s back to the sunny skies with highs up around 70° before another round of rain returns on Saturday. This round of rain poses no severe weather risk currently. More rain is in the forecast next week as well, and the 70s become more common again by Monday next week after a weekend in the 60s.