Clouds, mild through Christmas with warmer temperatures by the weekend

There won’t be a whole lot of sunshine over the next several days as plenty of clouds will be overhead. Temperatures will be mild and above-average through Christmas with even warmer weather expected by the weekend.

A weak system will pass through Monday leading to the chance of a wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow during the morning hours, however there will be a lot of dry air to overcome so most area may see little if anything at all. A cold front is expected to pass through by late morning into the afternoon bringing in colder air leading to a slight chance of snow. Higher precipitation chances are further east into Wisconsin.

The rest of the week is looking uneventful until Friday when a system will pass through leading to the chance of rain. A few rain showers may linger into Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be around the low-to-middle 30s for highs through Christmas Day with night lows in the 20s to near 30°.

Warmer weather will ensue the rest of the week with upper 30s on Thursday and lower 40s likely on Friday into the weekend.

Don’t expect much of any sunshine this week as plenty of clouds will unfortunately be overhead.