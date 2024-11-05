Clouds linger Wednesday, more sunshine to end the week

Election Day rain is wrapped up by this evening, and clouds will linger Tuesday night through Wednesday. However, there is still plenty of sunshine ahead for the end of the week.

Lows will dip to the mid-30s Wednesday morning and there will likely be areas of fog to start the day Wednesday. We’ll see a few breaks in the clouds Wednesday, but overall it’s going to be another gray day with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will return to about 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

A nice stretch of quiet weather is ahead for Wednesday through Friday before things change up on us this weekend. Even with a passing storm system this weekend, temperatures will remain close to and slightly above the “normal” highs for early November.

An area of low pressure will move through this weekend, bringing the likelihood of rain with it from Saturday afternoon, through Saturday night, and into Sunday morning. That system looks to lose its grip on us by Sunday afternoon, making for a quiet finish to the weekend.

Even with occasional rain and passing storm systems, temperatures will generally remain mild into the middle of November.