Clouds linger into Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will be on the rise

Rain comes to an end Wednesday evening, and a handful of quiet days are ahead before we see a significant shift in the weather pattern next week. Until then, temperatures will begin to rise going into the end of this week and Friday. Highs will return to the mid-50s by Saturday afternoon.

There will still be lingering cloud cover for the end of the week, more Thursday than Friday. We’ll still catch some breaks of sunshine Friday, and then again Sunday after a mostly cloudy Saturday.