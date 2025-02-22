Clouds increase tonight, mild temperatures Sunday

We’ve had plenty of sun today, with much warmer temperatures than what we have seen over the past week, that’s for sure! While we won’t have as much sun Sunday, temperatures will be even warmer across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Cirrostratus clouds have begun to drift quickly over the area from the northwest this afternoon, and will continue to thicken as we head into the evening/overnight hours. A subtle upper level trough will continue to track east into the Upper Midwest tonight and Sunday, bringing enough forcing to establish a thicker cloud deck.

These clouds will limit radiational cooling through the overnight hours, keeping low temperatures in the low 20F’s for most locations. Light southerly winds between 5 to 10 mph will further prevent temperatures from dropping much.

Any precipitation with the clouds tonight will remain north of the area, but a flurry or two will be possible north of I-90.

Cloud cover will hang around through a decent portion of Sunday, with some clearing in the clouds possible during the afternoon hours. This will depend on how quickly dry air is able to chip away at the present low level moisture from the southwest/west.

Cloud cover will limit our temperatures slightly Sunday afternoon, but will not prevent highs from reaching into the upper 30F’s to perhaps lower 40F’s! Winds will also remain light out of the southwest between 5 to 10 mph, making for a quiet day across the area.

Certainly not a bad Sunday for late February!