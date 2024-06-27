Clouds increase Thursday with showers possible late

Thursday will start with sunshine, however clouds will gradually build throughout the day as moisture arrives ahead of the next storm system.

The day will be dry for many communities with high temperatures pushing into the mid-to-upper 70s to around 80°. An increase in moisture will lead to an uptick in humidity as dew points are expected to be in the 50s.

The wind will be light before it ramps up Thursday night with gusts up to 25 MPH at times.

A shower is possible for some Thursday evening, however there will be some dry air to overcome due to high pressure overhead with rain becoming more likely overnight into early Friday morning.