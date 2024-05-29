Clouds increase Thursday ahead of Friday rain

We’re in for more, pleasant weather through Thursday with comfortably warm temperatures and a fair amount of sunshine. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon. This is ahead of a wave of low pressure bringing showers and thunderstorms back to the region Friday.

Friday’s showers and thunderstorms will remain beneficial and without drama as the threat for severe weather is very low. There will be occasional lightning as a few thunderstorms develop in the mix of showers.

The weekend ahead will be nice and warm with the slight chance of an occasional shower or thunderstorm. Rain won’t be the rule this weekend, but an exception. There will be plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors. Being grad party season, if you’re having an outdoor gathering, it will be good to have some shelter in place just in case.

From the weekend through most of next week, temperatures will be summer-like with highs around 80°. Occasional showers and thunderstorms remain possible into the start of next week, but it’s looking like an extended break in the action from Tuesday through Friday.