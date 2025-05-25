Clouds increase Memorial Day, shower chances through midweek, warmer by late week

Happy Sunday everyone!

Today has been another beautiful day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa! We have had plenty of sunshine, afternoon temperatures nearing 70F for many locations, along with a bit of a breeze.

Cumulus clouds will eventually dissipate heading into the evening hours, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40F’s overnight tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear, with winds light out of the east.

We’ll start Memorial Day with plenty of sunshine across the area. However, clouds will increase as the day progresses, largely due in part to an area of upper level low pressure approaching from the west/northwest. There is a very slight chance of a shower across Northern Iowa later in the afternoon, but most, if not all, locations will remain dry.

Temperatures across the area for Monday will be fairly similar to today, but perhaps a degree or two cooler due to increased cloud cover during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s.

Shower chances increase slightly Monday night into Tuesday, and continue through Wednesday evening across the entire region. This does not look to be a significant rain event by any means, with most locations only seeing a few tenths of an inch at most. The forcing is there as the upper level low passes overhead, but the moisture does not look all that impressive. Either way, scattered showers will be possible all day, both days, so you’ll want the umbrella.

Winds will remain light as this system passes through, but the temperatures drop a bit going into Tuesday, and lasting through Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 60F’s both days, nearly 10F below average for this time of year.

Clouds gradually decrease on Thursday, with any shower chances coming to an end. High temperatures have a shot at reaching 70F if the clouds clear out quick enough.

We end the week with plenty of sunshine Friday through next weekend, with high temperatures climbing each day. We finally take a firm step into the low to mid 70F’s Friday, mid to upper 70F’s Saturday, and upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s Sunday! What a way to kick off June, and meteorological Summer!