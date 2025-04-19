Clouds increase into Easter Sunday, with rain becoming likely

Heading into Easter Sunday, the morning will start out dry, with any rain holding off until the afternoon hours. Morning Easter egg hunts outdoors will be good to go! The same can not be said for the remainder of the day, however.

Starting with tonight, we will go into this evening with clear skies and northwesterly winds becoming calm. This will allow temperatures to drop quickly, down into the low to mid 30F’s across the region.

Late tonight and through Sunday morning, clouds will begin to increase out of the south as an area of low pressure approaches the region from the southwest. Any sunshine Sunday morning will not last, as clouds continue to increase into the afternoon.

By around lunchtime, scattered showers are expected to be working their way northward into northern Iowa. By late afternoon and evening, showers are expected to overspread all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, transitioning into a steady rain overnight.

The clouds and showers will hinder high temperatures Sunday, especially across northern Iowa. In fact, this will be on of the rare cases that highs across southeastern Minnesota will actually be warmer than across northern Iowa.

For locations in southeastern Minnesota, highs will be in the low to mid 50F’s. Across northern Iowa, highs will hit 50F…barely. In fact, some locations may not get the chance to reach 50F. In short, Sunday is going to be on the cooler side.

Winds will be on the breezy side out of the southeast, between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Not the best case weather scenario for Easter, but at least it isn’t going to be 30F with snow!