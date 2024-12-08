Clouds increase and breezy for Monday

Clouds have increased across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon, while sunshine has continued across northern Iowa. These clouds will overspread all of the Weather First area this evening as a cold front passes through, but we stay dry.

Clouds decrease later tonight, giving way to a mostly clear sky at times. The amount of clouds early on will allow temperatures to remain on the warm side for this time of year, only bottoming out in the low 30F’s by Monday morning.

It will remain somewhat breezy, with winds shifting from south to west at 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Monday things become slightly more interesting. We start the day with a fair deal of sunshine, allowing temperatures to warm into the low 40F’s by the afternoon. Clouds increase, however, into the afternoon hours, as another cold front approaches from the west.

This front has the opportunity to kick off a few rain/snow showers across the area late Monday afternoon, and into the evening hours, if enough moisture and lift is present. Have added slight chances of a wintry mix to the forecast, given temperatures will be right around 32F when any precipitation passes through the area.

No major rainfall and/or snowfall is expected, with a few slick spots on the roads being the primary concern under any light snow bands.

It will be breezy Monday, with southwest winds shifting to northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Not as windy as last Wednesday, but you’ll certainly notice the wind at times!