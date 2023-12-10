Clouds clearing up soon, mild weather returns

Clouds are taking a little longer to clear, but will clear through late Sunday and into Monday morning. Highs will get up into the upper-30s and low-40s on Monday. A cold front will come through on Tuesday, cooling us back off, but we will warm right back up later this week.

Snow continues to stay out after leaving our area late last night and early this morning. We are looking dry the rest of this week. High pressure will take over our area by the middle of the week, and that will help us warm back up again.

We do have some chilly mornings ahead. We get down into the upper teens early Monday. Although, winds are MUCH lighter than what they were throughout the day Saturday. Tuesday and Wednesday morning are also trending a little chilly, but temperatures still remain above-average for this time of year.