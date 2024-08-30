Clouds clear with cooler, less humid Friday

Clouds will clear behind a passing cold front as high pressure builds in with skies becoming mainly sunny by late morning into the afternoon.

Dry air will also surge in behind the front lowering dew point temperatures from the 60s during the morning hours to the 50s by afternoon leading to much more comfortable day.

Temperatures are expected to be near average for late August as highs climb into the mid-to-upper 70s to near 80°.

The wind is expected to be light out of the northwest.

The night ahead will be cool and comfortable under a clear sky with temperatures dropping into the middle 50s by Saturday morning.