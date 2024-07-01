Clouds build, rain likely late Monday

Monday will start with sunshine, however moisture will start to nudge in with clouds building throughout the day before rain arrives Monday night.

High pressure, which led to the beautiful and sunny weather on Sunday, will push further east as clouds build in from the west.

Temperatures will range from near 70° into the low 70s for highs which is around 10° below average for July 1.

It’ll be a breezy day with winds that may gust up to 30 MPH at times.

A few showers will be possible this evening before the better moisture and energy arrive late in the evening through the overnight with showers and thunderstorms more likely with heavy downpours possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end, Level 1 out of 5 risk for the possibility of a strong-to-severe thunderstorms. The main threats would be wind and hail.