Clouds build, mild Thursday

Thursday will start with sunshine, but clouds will build into the afternoon hours ahead of a passing front that will bring in slightly cooler air to end the week.

High temperatures are expected to be seasonably mild for early October with many areas near or in the lower 70s.

Sunshine will give way to a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky during the afternoon hours as a weak disturbance and front slide into the area. Moisture is looking rather meager and a lot of dry air will be in place, but a few sprinkles are certainly possible for some during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Clouds will gradually clear through the night with chilly temperatures by Friday morning as lows are expected to drop into the low-to-mid 40s.