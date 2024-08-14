Clouds build, late day showers possible Wednesday

The weather pattern will turn more active during the second half of the week with the first of a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms arriving on Wednesday afternoon.

The day will start with sunshine for most before clouds build with the first wave of moisture arriving during the afternoon leading to the chance of showers.

The bulk of the moisture arrives late Wednesday night with showers and a few thunderstorms becoming likely with some locally heavy downpours possible especially where any thunderstorms develop.

Rain will gradually come to an end late overnight into early Thursday morning.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to near 80°.

It’ll be a breezy day as southeasterly winds will gust up to 25 MPH at times.

The humidity will be more noticeable as dew point temperatures are expected to be in the middle 60s.