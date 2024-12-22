Cloud cover and mild temperatures are the theme of the week ahead

Happy Sunday! A lot of the forecast is going to be a rinse and repeat each day this upcoming week, with temperatures gradually warming each day, and plenty of cloud cover.

Highs climbed into the lower to mid 30F’s today across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa in all likelihood, but with many of our temperature observations down today, we can’t put exact numbers out there unfortunately.

Clouds will continue to increase through the remainder of the day as an upper level disturbance approaches from the west, making its way through the area late tonight and Monday. This disturbance will bring a slight chance for a wintry mix of precipitation, with light rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow all possible.

We’ll see little for snow and ice accumulations, but watch out for a few slick spots on the roads during the Monday morning commute!

Lows only drop into the upper 20F’s tonight, with highs around the freezing mark Monday. Once any wintry precipitation comes to an end, we’ll be left with a cloudy sky, and light northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds hang around through the entirety of the extended forecast, so the sun we saw this morning is the last we may see of it for quite some time! There will not be much in the precipitation department with the cloud cover the next week, with only slight chances of rain Thursday into Saturday.

Highs climb into the mid 30F’s by Christmas Day, with upper 30F’s, and lower 40F’s expected by weeks end. Quite warm for this time of year!

Temperatures will eventually begin to drop early next week in all likelihood, as a upper level pattern change builds, and could swing us back to seeing much colder air in time for the new year.