Climbing out of the icebox this coming weekend

Are you tired of the arctic cold yet? If so, you’ll be happy to hear we’ve got a return to more reasonable, seasonable temperatures this coming Saturday. Highs return to the upper 20s Saturday and Saturday’s low temperature in the morning will be above zero!

If that’s not enough, the upward climb continues, and temperatures will make it to the upper 30s Sunday afternoon. Sure, that’ll come with a breeze and more cloud cover, but we’ll be back above freezing Sunday.

And the climb in temperature isn’t finished there! Highs are back into the lower 40s from Monday through Wednesday of next week. It will cool down a bit after Wednesday, yet highs will still be above freezing, in the mid-30s.