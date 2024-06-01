Clearing up Saturday night, more clouds and rain on Sunday

The rainfall from Friday night and early Saturday has mostly subsided. Outside of a couple isolated showers here and there, rain chances will be wrapping up the rest of Saturday. In fact, clouds will be clearing out for what should be a beautiful night.

Do not get used to this. More rain returns on Sunday. While a couple storms could occur earlier in the afternoon, our best chance for storms will hold off until very late Sunday and early Monday. Rainfall totals are trending all over the place, but some communities could potentially get over an inch of rain again. However, this is not guaranteed. A few of these storms could possess strong winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

We also have another system passing through late Tuesday into early Wednesday. It’s a little to early to tell exactly how much rain we could get or the extent of severe weather with this system, but we will know more as the week goes along.

Temperatures will be in the upper-70s with a few low-80s possible on Sunday. 80s become more common on Monday & Tuesday before we cool off the rest of the week. By the second half of the week, we clear up and enter a potential dry stretch for nearly a week or so.