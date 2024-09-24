Clearing skies Tuesday night, sunshine for Wednesday

A cooler night lies ahead overnight, with more sunshine for the Weather First area Wednesday!

A decaying cold front is tracking across the Weather First area late this afternoon. A few spotty showers have developed across the western portion of our viewing area, but these will not last long, as the sun begins to set and we loose the limited daytime instability that we have.

Temperatures cool into the mid to upper 40F’s overnight, which isn’t far off from where the dew point temperature will be as well. With that in mind, there will be the potential for some patchy fog out there closer to daybreak. Not expecting any widespread fog at this time, but just something to keep in mind heading out the door tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will be a fabulous day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, if you enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures that is. Highs will climb into the mid 70F’s across the Weather First area, with dew points remaining in the comfortable range. Skies will remain sunny, with a few fair weather cumulus clouds potentially developing in the afternoon. Winds will remain light out of the NW through the day on Wednesday, at around 5 mph.

Overall, a cool night Tuesday night, with a beautiful warm day ahead for Wednesday!