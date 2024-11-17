Clear and cool Sunday night, rain Monday

A quiet night is ahead of us across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but things quickly become more active as we head into Monday…

High pressure will influence our weather tonight, leading to clear skies and cooler temperatures, dropping into the low 30F’s by Monday morning. Winds will also be on the lighter side, out of the south at around 5 to 10 mph.

It will be dry and chilly Monday morning heading to the bus stop or work, with temperatures in the 30F’s. Monday will start with a mix of sun and cirrostratus clouds across the area, but by the afternoon those cirrostratus clouds will give way to thicker and lower clouds as rain moves into the area.

Rain becomes likely south of the Iowa/Minnesota border just after the noon hour, with rain spreading across southeastern Minnesota through mid-afternoon. This is going to be a widespread, soaking rain, and you’ll want to have the umbrella handy heading out the door tomorrow even with the dry start.

High temperatures will be able to climb into the 50F’s across all of the Weather First area despite the increasing cloud cover. Winds will also become quite breezy out of the south, ranging from 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Rain will remain likely through Monday night, bringing rain totals of up to 1.25″ across a decent portion of the area before all is said and done. Needless to say, have that rain gear ready for Monday afternoon!