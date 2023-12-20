Christmas Weekend rain update

We are still looking at rain for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A Brown Christmas is still expected this year. Snow is still possible after the Christmas festivities are over. If we keep on the track we are on, it will be too warm for most snow to fall or accumulate until late Tuesday and early Wednesday after Christmas. The exact track will be key in determining how much snowfall we will get. We will know more on exact snowfall totals and timing of said snow as we get closer to Christmas. Otherwise, everything that has been said before still applies.

If you are traveling for Christmas, travel delays are most likely to occur west of us due to the aforementioned system developing in the Rocky Mountains.