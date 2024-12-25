Christmas Day temperatures above average, clouds hold tight

The trend of above average temperatures will continue, not only through Christmas, but through the rest of the year!

Clouds remain stubborn as well, and there may be a few pockets of drizzle and fog Wednesday. If there is any drizzle, there may be some ice, so keep that in mind if you have to turn on your windshield wipers.

Otherwise, cloudy, cool, and quiet weather remains in place through the week. Rain will move in Thursday night to Friday.