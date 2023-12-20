Christmas and Halloween “switcheroo”

The weather has done a complete “switcheroo” when it comes to Halloween and Christmas this year.

It was a cold Halloween for trick-or-treaters across the ABC 6 Weather First area. High temperatures only managed the mid-30s, which was more than 15° below average. A storm system that came through also produced 1.1″ of snow at the Rochester International Airport (RST). It’s the weather you would expect for Christmas day.

Meanwhile, the forecast for Christmas day is what you would expect for Halloween as high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 40s, around 20° above average and close to records for the day. The best chance for potential record-breaking temperatures are Saturday and Christmas Eve day.

Also, a strong storm system will bring in rain starting on Christmas Eve lasting through at least Tuesday with the potential of rain changing to snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday.