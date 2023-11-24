Chilly weekend ahead with chance for light snow

Chilly, Canadian air has settled into the area and that will last through the weekend into next week. A couple systems passing through will also lead to the chance for snow this weekend.

Despite sunshine on Friday, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s for much of the area. Some places in northern Iowa my sneak into the low 30s.

Temperatures will get a bit of a boost over the weekend with highs generally in the low-to-mid 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

A system will pass to the south over southern Iowa and northern Missouri on Saturday night, however it will bring enough moisture northward leading to the chance for some light snow mainly near and south of I-90. Accumulations of a dusting to a half inch is possible.

A cold front will swing through on Sunday afternoon leading to the chance of more light snow. Winds will also ramp up with gusts near 30 mph at times which may create some low visibility at times. Again, any accumulations are expected to be light and generally under a half inch.