Chilly Tuesday, then light snow early Wednesday may be enough to make roads slick

We’re in for a relatively quiet, but cold Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit below average for mid-December, but not drastically so. Another blast of cold air moves in Tuesday night, and with that front pushing through, a minor accumulation of snow is possible.

It’s not shaping up to be much snow, but it’ll be timed around the morning commute Wednesday. With accumulations of around a half inch and falling temperatures, light snow will slow things down Wednesday morning.