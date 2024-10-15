Chilly through midweek followed by warming temperatures into weekend

The cool spell the area is under will last through the middle of the week before changes arrive leading to warming and well above average temperatures heading into the weekend.

An area of high pressure will settle in from Canada leading to a quiet Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. It’ll be a chilly day with high temperatures in the lower-to-middle 50s along with a light northerly breeze.

The coldest air will be overhead late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s with widespread frost likely. Therefore, a **FREEZE WARNING** goes into effect overnight Tuesday through about midmorning on Wednesday for the entire Weather First area.

Temperatures on Wednesday will still be cool with highs in the upper 50s under a mainly sunny sky.

The pattern switches during the second half of the week as a southwesterly flow takes over allowing mild air to push in sending temperatures into the 60s on Thursday, and 70s from Friday through the weekend with night lows in the 40s and 50s.

The dry weather pattern rolls on as rain chances are looking few and far between over the next seven to ten days.