Chilly Thanksgiving with good travel weather

Thanksgiving will be a chilly day as some cold Canadian air will make its way into the region.

A cold front will pass through Wednesday night followed by colder air that will send temperatures below average for late November.

Despite the sunshine, high temperatures will only manage the low-to-mid 30s.

A light north wind will make it feel much colder with feels-like temperatures in the teens to start out the day and 20s throughout the afternoon before falling into the single digits by Friday morning as colder air continues to drift in.

Traveling locally will be ideal with no storms or weather-related issues.