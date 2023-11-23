Chilly Thanksgiving followed by cooler than average weekend

A cold front passed through on Wednesday night with chilly Canadian air settling in behind it leading to below average temperatures through the weekend.

Thanksgiving Day will see some passing clouds, but still plenty of sunshine. A breezy north wind gusting to 25 mph at times will help drive in cooler air with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

Even colder air arrives for Friday as the day will start with temperatures in the teens and with a light north wind, the feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits. Highs for the day will only manage the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Temperatures get a bit of a bump on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low-to-mid 30s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

A system passing to the south may bring some light snow or flurries to northern Iowa Saturday night. Another wave will swing through northern Minnesota on Sunday which may produce a light snow shower or flurries. Impacts aren’t expected.