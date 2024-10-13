Chilly temperatures and clouds hang around the next few days

The chilly air and wind really hits you stepping out the door today! Temperatures have only managed to make it into the low to mid 50F’s, largely in part to cloud cover and lack of sunshine. The wind certainly doesn’t help matters!

The wind will diminish heading into the evening and overnight, with temperatures dropping into the mid 30F’s for most of the Weather First area. Skies will be generally partly cloudy, preventing even cooler temperatures from working their way into our area.

Monday will be chilly, but the wind will be less noticeable. Highs are going to be right around 50F across all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase once again as the backside of an area of low pressure continues to hang around. Another chilly and gloomy day.

Tuesday will be chilly, but the sun should have more of a say in our weather compared to Sunday and Monday. Wednesday through Friday we will have plenty of sunshine, but our temperatures will be changing quite noticeably. Highs Wednesday will start in the upper 50F’s to around 60F, with mid to upper 60F’s Thursday, and low 70F’s for Friday!

By next weekend, another cold front will likely be tracking through the area. This will bring a slight chance for a few showers, as well as as another slight cooldown. Highs look to be in the mid to upper 60F’s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, a few warmer days, but certainly a more fall like forecast ahead of us compared to even just 1 week ago!