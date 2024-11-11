Chilly sunshine early this week followed by showers midweek, mild weather into weekend

By KAALTV
Meteorologist Brandon Marshall
The week ahead isn’t looking terrible for November with chilly sunshine and quiet weather until midweek when a system will bring rain chances to the area followed by mild temperatures into the weekend.

A cold front will slide through on Monday morning with a gusty northwest wind and high pressure behind it leading to a chilly day despite sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 40s, however the brisk wind will result in wind chills (feels-like temperatures) in the 30s throughout the day.

Tuesday will be another cool day with temperatures near average as highs push into the mid-to-upper 40s after starting out in the upper 20s!

A system will rotate through the area on Wednesday leading to rain showers mainly in the afternoon and evening. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the mid-40s for highs.

The rest of the week is looking quiet with mild November temperatures as they get a boost into the low-to-mid 50s on Thursday and Friday with 50s and quiet weather continuing through the weekend.