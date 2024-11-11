Chilly sunshine early this week followed by showers midweek, mild weather into weekend

The week ahead isn’t looking terrible for November with chilly sunshine and quiet weather until midweek when a system will bring rain chances to the area followed by mild temperatures into the weekend.

A cold front will slide through on Monday morning with a gusty northwest wind and high pressure behind it leading to a chilly day despite sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 40s, however the brisk wind will result in wind chills (feels-like temperatures) in the 30s throughout the day.

Tuesday will be another cool day with temperatures near average as highs push into the mid-to-upper 40s after starting out in the upper 20s!

A system will rotate through the area on Wednesday leading to rain showers mainly in the afternoon and evening. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the mid-40s for highs.

The rest of the week is looking quiet with mild November temperatures as they get a boost into the low-to-mid 50s on Thursday and Friday with 50s and quiet weather continuing through the weekend.