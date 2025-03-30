Chilly Sunday night into Monday, sun returns

As our weekend winter system departs the area, northerly winds behind it will usher in chilly temperatures Sunday night, lasting through Monday night.

Northerly winds will remain on the breezy side Sunday night, sustained between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 20F’s across all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, making for a brisk night.

Snow melt on road ways will likely refreeze overnight, given temperatures well below freezing. This will likely result in pockets of slick travel conditions through Monday morning. Just something to keep in mind for the morning commute.

Clouds gradually decrease late Sunday night into early Monday morning, giving way to plenty of sunshine by Monday late morning and afternoon.

Northerly winds decrease Monday, down into the 5 to 10 mph range. Temperatures will not rebound much across portions of southeastern Minnesota, only into the upper 30F’s.

Elsewhere, highs will be in the low to mid 40F’s, especially across northern Iowa. Temperatures drop into the mid 20F’s once again Monday night, with warmer temperatures arriving by the middle of the week.