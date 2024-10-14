Chilly start to the week followed by moderating temperatures

The week will start chilly with temperatures below average before a return of mild October weather by the week’s second half.

High temperatures on Monday will climb to near or in the low 50s under a partly sunny sky.

Areas of frost will likely develop Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall to near or below freezing in the low-to-mid 30s under a few passing clouds. Despite sunshine, high’s on Tuesday afternoon will only manage the low-to-mid 50s.

The first fall freeze of the season is likely for many Tuesday night into Wednesday as clear skies, light winds and an area of high pressure overhead will lead to temperatures plummeting into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Temperatures will then start to moderate the rest of the week as the air flow becomes more out of the southwest driving in milder air. High’s on Wednesday will be near 60° with upper 60s likely Thursday and lower 70s on Friday.

The next best chance for rain may come on Saturday as a frontal system slides through, however chances are looking small. Details on this system will be ironed out in the days ahead.