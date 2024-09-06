Chilly Saturday morning, pleasant weekend ahead

After a few showers and some lingering clouds late Friday, skies clear out Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be dropping into the low-40s Saturday morning, making for a jacket-worthy start to the weekend.

There is a big pool of Canadian air moving in for the first half of the weekend, and there will still be plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 60s Saturday and make it back to the 70s Sunday after a cool start to the day.

Summer warmth returns next week with highs in the 80s through the entirety of this coming week. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

We’re in for a quiet weather pattern through at least the middle of September.