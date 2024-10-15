Chilly, quiet Tuesday with sunshine

The chilly October weather will continue into Tuesday with temperatures expected to once again be well below average.

The day will start with areas of frost and cold temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Despite sunshine, it’ll be a chilly day as high temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 50s which is well below average for the middle of October.

There will be a light northerly breeze which may gust up to 20 MPH at times.

High pressure will continue to nudge in from Canada as the day moves along setting up a quiet night under a clear sky and a light wind which will help drop temperatures below freezing into the upper 20s leading to more frost by Wednesday morning and signaling the end the growing season.