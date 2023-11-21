Chilly, quiet Thanksgiving ahead

A cold front will slide through the area on Wednesday night with chilly Canadian air to follow arriving just in time for Thanksgiving.

A brisk north wind will filter in the chilly air with feels-like temperatures likely in the teens to start out the day.

Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day and high temperatures will only manage the mid-30s which is several degrees below average.

Overall, the day is expected to be quiet for anyone who has travel plans locally.