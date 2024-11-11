Chilly Monday night, pleasant Tuesday

Get ready for a chilly night tonight! Temperatures will be dropping to values we haven’t seen for a few weeks now. Thankfully, more pleasant weather is in store for Tuesday!

High pressure is building into southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa as we head into the evening hours, with any clouds that are still hanging around departing the area, and winds dying down after sunset as well. If you have lived in Minnesota and Iowa for long though you know…when you have clear skies and calm winds in November at night, it means it’s going to get chilly!

Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 20F’s for all of the Weather First area. This doesn’t warrant freeze headlines since most of us have already seen our first freeze by this point, but it certainly is a remainder to wear a jacket when heading out the door to school or work Tuesday morning!

Once the sun rises and warms us up, temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40F’s Tuesday afternoon. Just a tad warmer than today! Also, like today, we will have plenty of sunshine to work with, making for another beautiful mid-November day.

Something to note though for Tuesday as that winds will be quite breezy out of southeast, especially during the afternoon. Sustained winds at 5-15 mph are expected, with gusts up to 25 mph at times during the afternoon. Nothing crazy, but it will add a bit of a chill to the air at times.

Overall, things are looking good for another sunny and beautiful across the Weather First area for Tuesday, which is well needed after the gloomy weekend we just came out of!