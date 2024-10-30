Chilly Halloween with morning showers, snow mix possible

Halloween is certainly looking like it will not be a treat this year as chilly temperatures and morning showers are likely.

The storm system that will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the area on Wednesday will pull further northeast of the area on Halloween Thursday, but wraparound moisture and energy behind the storm will lead to some showers especially during the morning hours. Depending on the depth of the cold air in place, some snowflakes may mix in as temperatures are expected to be around the lower 40s.

Precipitation is expected to wind down by afternoon as colder, Canadian air continues to surge south into the area leading to falling temperatures through the 40s into the upper 30s by late afternoon and evening.

A brisk northwest wind gusting up to 35 MPH at times will likely lead to wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the 30s throughout the day! BRRR!

Winter jackets will likely be needed for youngster during trick-or-treating times on Thursday evening as temperatures will likely be around 40° and falling into the upper 30s.