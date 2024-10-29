Chilly Halloween with morning showers likely

The weather is expected to take a dramatic turn just in time for Halloween as much colder air will be in place along with the chance of some morning showers.

Moisture from a departing storm system will be around through the morning hours with showers possible. Depending on the depth of the cold air in place, some snow may mix in with rain.

Once the storm system moves out, the rest of the day is looking dry under a mostly cloudy sky.

High temperatures are expected to be below average with many places not getting out of the 40s.

A brisk northwest wind will add a chill to the air as gusts up to 30 MPH are possible at times leading to wind chills likely in the 30s throughout the day.

Trick-or-treating will no doubt be cold for the youngsters by Thursday evening so winter jackets over costumes will likely be needed.

Temperatures will rebound a bit on Friday with highs near 50° under a mainly sunny sky.

The weekend will be closer to average with high temperatures expecting to be around the lower-to-middle 50s. A couple of disturbances tracking through the area may lead to some rain chances through the weekend, however uncertainty remains on the track and timing of each. Details will be ironed out as it gets closer.